The one major thing Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance have got wrong about Prince George Can you spot the mistake they made with Prince George's outfit?

Royal fans are hotly anticipating the upcoming Lifetime film Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, which will chronicle the couple's courtship ahead of their wedding on 19 May, and the network recently announced the casting of the Cambridges; Prince William, Kate and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, they have already made one huge error regarding Prince George's costume – can you spot what it is? The promotional image for the film shows Burgess Abernathy as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate, and youngsters Preston Karwat and Briella Weintraub as Prince George and Princess Charlotte respectively.

The Cambridge family in the upcoming Lifetime film

While the William, Kate and Charlotte actors look the part for the film, with the costume designers even giving the little Princess her trademark hair bow, Prince George is dressed in a blue shirt and beige trousers. However, in reality the four-year-old has never been spotted in trousers, instead he is known for wearing shorts with long socks.According to etiquette expert William Hanson, this is because shorts are a sign of class for younger boys. He told Harper's Bazaar: "It's a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts."





Prince George always wears shorts

READ: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first official joint appearance

He continued: "Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England. Although times are (slowly) changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class – quite suburban. And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban. Even the Duchess of Cambridge… The modern habit of upper class families choosing to dress their boys in shorts will deliberately hark back to a bygone age."