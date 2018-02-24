Meghan Markle 'revealed' as secret author of anonymous Hollywood blog Has Prince Harry's fiancée been exposed as the secret LA blogger?

Could Meghan Markle be the once struggling Hollywood star who penned the infamous blog The Working Actress? A new report by the Daily Mail says there is conclusive proof that the royal-to-be was the author of the honest diary which appeared online between 2010 and 2012. Having correlated events in Meghan's life with former blog posts and with sources in California, writer David Jones is certain Prince Harry's fiancée is the secret writer of the controversial diary. If true, Meghan would have written the blog in her late 20s when she was married to Trevor Engelson, before she created her lifestyle blog The Tig and found fame in TV show Suits.

Meghan Markle with her fiance Prince Harry

The paper reveals that The Working Actress became a 'must read' for wannabe actors, giving a behind-the-scenes account on exactly what went on at casting calls and film sets. One blog post reads: "I’ve had to freeze my [acting] union membership, borrow money, work jobs that I hated, kiss actors with smelly breath and cry for hours on end because I just didn’t think I could take it any more." Another entry says: "But at the end of the day it’s all worth it. People often describe actors who pop onto the scene as “overnight success stories”. ‘Here’s the reality — it’s more like years of hustle... welcome to the hustle."

Meghan Markle back in 2010

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace for Meghan Markle told HELLO! that there was no comment on the story. However, The Mail has quoted Hollywood actor Lance Carter as saying: "Yeah, it was definitely Meghan who wrote it." Another source told the paper that The Working Actress was like therapy for Meghan, but once she found success, she stopped writing the diary as she 'no longer wanted to be known as the '"struggling actress”'. The blog has since been deleted, although we found a Twitter page still exists under the same name. The mystery continues!