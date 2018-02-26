Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next official visit announced - are they coming to your city?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make their next official visit on International Women's Day
Kensington Palace have announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next official visit – and the pair will be going to Birmingham! Posting on the official Twitter account, the Palace wrote: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will visit Birmingham on 8th March to learn more about the work of two projects which support young people from the local community. The visit comes on International Women's Day, and the couple will firstly attend a @Stemettes event at Millennium Point which aims to inspire the next generation of young women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths."
Harry and Meghan in Scotland
They continued: "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will then visit Nechells Wellbeing Centre to join The Royal Foundation's Birmingham @WeAreCoachCore apprentices as they take part in a training masterclass." Prince Harry and Meghan have been busy since announcing their engagement back in November, and have visited Nottingham, Brixton, Cardiff and Edinburgh on official visits. They also recently announced that they will be making their first joint appearance with Prince William and Kate at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday 28th February.
According to Kensington Palace, the team will appear on stage together to discuss why The Royal Foundation was set up and to speak about their current and future projects. Fans of the royal family have taken to Twitter to discuss Harry and Meghan's upcoming trip, with one writing: "That's so exciting! Cannot wait to see them join the Cambridges for their joint engagement coming up. Thank you for ALL you are doing! We love you," while another added: "Meghan always looks so happy! She's a wonderful addition to the Royal Family!" A third person wrote: "We will anticipate your visit to Birmingham Prince Harry and Ms Markle. Thanks."
