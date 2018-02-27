The Duchess of Cambridge takes patronage formerly held by the Queen Mother The Duchess of Cambridge visited the RCOG on Tuesday

It has been announced that the Duchess of Cambridge has become Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Nursing Now 2020 campaign, which aims to raise the profile of nursing, improve the lives of women and strengthen local economies. Kate will be the second patron of the RCOG. Formerly the position was held by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who passed away at the age of 101 in 2002. It is the Duchess's 16th patronage.The pregnant royal wore sheer tights, a mid-length dress and a navy springtime coat while visiting the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London on Tuesday.

Kate visited RCOG on Tuesday

During the solo engagement, the mum-of-two, who is currently expecting her third child, learned about the college's education and training programmes for doctors, as well as how the workshops are run and how support trainee doctors are taught to develop skills in obstetrics and gynaecology. She also learned about the RCOG's Centre for Women's Global Health, which aims to reduce maternal and newborn fatalities, and took part in a roundtable discussion.

The pregnant Duchess now has 16 patronages

READ: Meghan Markle's first royal red carpet: How it differs from Duchess Kate's

Speaking about the Duchess's patronage, the President of the RCOG, Professor Lesley Regan said: "I am absolutely thrilled that The Duchess of Cambridge has graciously accepted our invitation to become the RCOG's second Patron, after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. It is a great honour for the College, now in its 89th year, and its 16,000 members in the UK and around the world. We are very grateful to Her Royal Highness whose support will help to raise our profile as a medical charity that champions the provision of high quality women’s healthcare at home and beyond. We know that maternal health and mental wellbeing is an issue close to The Duchess's heart, as a young mother herself."

Loading the player...

READ: This is Duchess Kate’s trick for never getting sore feet