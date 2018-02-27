See Duchess of Cambridge's sweet reunion with midwife who helped deliver Princess Charlotte The royal is pregnant with her third child

The Duchess of Cambridge shared an emotional hug with the midwife who helped deliver one of her children as they were reunited on Tuesday. Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, paid a visit to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) where she learnt about the college's global health programs which aim to raise the profile of nursing, improve the lives of women and strengthen local economies. The 36-year-old royal spotted Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent among the crowd of guests, and appeared delighted as she embraced her and exchanged a few brief words.

Kate seen with the midwife who helped deliver Princess Charlotte

Professor Dunkley-Bent is understood to have assisted with the delivery of Princess Charlotte, and was photographed in uniform outside St Mary's Hospital in Paddington following the birth. As she left the hospital on Tuesday, Kate thanked RCOG President Lesley Regan and added: "It was so great to see Jacqui as well." Professor Dunkley-Bent, who is the Head of Maternity, Children & Young People at NHS England, added: "It was a surprise and an absolute pleasure to be reunited with Kate again today. Supporting families at the birth of their baby - including future kings and queens - is hugely rewarding and we're very grateful to have the Duchess of Cambridge's support for the nursing profession."

The royal visited RCOG on Tuesday

Earlier on in the day, it was announced that Kate had become the Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Nursing Now 2020 campaign. The mother-of-two, who is expected to give birth in April, is the second patron of the RCOG. Formerly the position was held by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who passed away at the age of 101 in 2002. It is the Duchess' 16th patronage. During her visit, Kate learnt about and supporting women's healthcare and global health work, and championing the professionals who work on the front line.