Loading the player...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend first ever official joint engagement The four young royals looked very comfortable in each other's company

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Marklelooked in great spirits as they attended their first ever official joint engagement together on Wednesday. The four young royals were all smiles as they took to the stage at the Royal Foundation Forum. The event was themed 'Making a Difference Together', designed to showcase programmes run by The Royal Foundation, including causes close to the young royals' hearts, such as Heads Together and the Invictus Games.

The group spoke at the Royal Foundation Forum

Kate and Meghan seem to have already developed a close bond, and looked especially friendly with one another as they entered the forum together, with Meghan dressed in a stylish navy wrap dress by Jason Wu. The pregnant Duchess, meanwhile, showed off her blossoming baby bump in a light blue number by Seraphine. Princes William and Harry were dressed smart casually in trousers and suit jackets. This isn't the first time the group have been spotted out together; they all attended church at Sandringham on Christmas Day. However, it is the first time they are carrying out an official royal engagement as a team.

GALLERY: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's first official joint engagement - see all the pictures

Kate and Meghan sat next to each other

Harry and Meghan have previously spoken about how Prince William and Kate have warmly welcomed Meghan into the family. Chatting in their first televised interview as an engaged couple, Prince Harry said: "I'd been seeing her for a period of time when I literally didn't tell anybody at all. And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine. So, you know, being our neighbours we managed to get that in a couple of - well quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely… amazing as has William as well, you know, fantastic support."

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next official visit announced - are they coming to your city?