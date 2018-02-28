The big event the Queen will attend in Windsor a week before royal wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on 19 May

The Queen will be the guest of honour at the CHI Royal Windsor Horse Show, which will be celebrating its Diamond Year this May. The monarch, who is the show's patron, has attended every year since 1943, when the event was first set up to raise funds for the war effort. Her appearance will come just one week before the royal wedding on 9 May, with the show held in the private grounds of Windsor Castle - the only time of year they are opened up to the public.

This renowned equestrian event was launched in 1943 to support 'Wings for Victory' - a war time campaign to raise money to purchase Hurricanes and Spitfires for the Royal Air Force. In the 75 years since, the event has grown in international prestige to become the UK's largest outdoor show, and has maintained its objective to raise funds for charity. ABF, The Soldiers Charity is supported every year and an equestrian charity is also chosen annually by the committee. This year the equestrian charity is the Free Spirit Horse Memorial.

Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Royal fans are already counting down the days until the wedding of Prince Harry and his American fiancée Meghan Markle, which will take place on 19 May at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The magnificent chapel seats around 800 people and holds a special place in Harry's heart; the Prince was christened there in 1984. The happy couple announced their engagement to the world on 27 November at Kensington Palace's Sunken Gardens. Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie is also due to marry her fiancé Jack Brooksbank at St George's in mid-October.