Meghan Markle says she has been doing royal work behind the scenes

Meghan Markle has revealed that she has already been hard at work preparing for a royal life, admitting that she had already gotten started "behind the scenes". Speaking at the Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday, Prince Harry's fiancée said that she was ready to "hit the ground running," causing Harry to tease her by saying, "wedding first", to which she responded: "We can multi-task." She explained: "Even if it's doing it quietly behind the scenes, which is what I've focused my energy on thus far ... meeting with the right people, meeting with the organisations behind the scenes quietly, learning as much as I can so I can maximise the opportunity we have here to really make an impact." The pair had their very first joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, where their Royal Highnesses and Meghan discussion the current and upcoming projects for the charity.

Speaking about the success of their mental health campaign, Head's Together, William said: "Catherine was the one who joined the dots together for all of us. She was the one who came up with the idea and the concept as it were. Because Harry and I had never thought of doing a campaign as such before. When you tackle mental health, it was very difficult to know where to

start. It's such a big issue and it's so entrenched in society in a negative way sadly, that we weren't quite sure how we would do it and how long it would take."

Loading the player... Speaking about Meghan's appearance with the royal family, the chief executive officer of the Royal Foundation, Lorraine Heggessey, said: "She was very natural. She has a passion for charity work. She's already shown that in the past and that's one of the things Prince Harry and she have spoken about and they've bonded over. For her, she's just dying to get up and running which is wonderful for us. She wants to make a difference and she will make a difference." She added: "You saw the way they interact and how they bounce off each other and have a natural passion and commitment to the work and to making a difference"

