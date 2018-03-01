The Duke of Cambridge to visit Israel, Jordan and the Occupied Palestinian Territories on royal tour Prince William is the first member of the British royal family to visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories on official royal business

The Duke of Cambridge will embark on a royal tour of Israel, Jordan and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the Summer, Kensington Palace have confirmed. It will mark the first time any member of the British royal family has visited the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and is thought to be the most sensitive that the Prince has ever embarked on. Speaking about the trip, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tweeted that William's visit on the country's 70th anniversary of independence was a "very special present". Alistair Burt, the Foreign Office Minister, called William's trip an "important and unique opportunity to promote diplomatic and cultural ties in the region".

Prince William will travel there in the Summer

Simon Johnson, chief executive of the Jewish Leadership Council, added: "There can be few better ways to mark the 70th Yom Ha'atzmaut than the announcement the HRH the Duke of Cambridge is to visit Israel. I am personally thrilled and delighted." The Duke of Cambridge has been working hard ahead of the birth of his third child, and recently hosted the third annual Centrepoint Awards to reward those who are working to end homelessness.

Loading the player... William, who is a Patron of the charity, gave a moving speech at the end of the ceremony about homelessness, saying: "The courage these young people have shown in spite of the most difficult of circumstances is an example to us all. What they have achieved – jobs, university, independence – is a testament not only to their strength of character but also to the dedication of Centrepoint's team…. However, for me, tonight is one of sharply contrasting emotions. Soon Centrepoint will be 50 years old. I feel immense pride in all Centrepoint has accomplished in that time, but with it, disappointment and frustration – frustration that in one of the most prosperous countries in the world homelessness is still putting the lives and futures of our young people at risk."

