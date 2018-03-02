Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to invite members of the public to wedding – could you be one of them? The royal couple want the public to be involved in the wedding!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be inviting members of the public to their wedding! Kensington Palace has confirmed that the couple will host 1,200 members of the public from all across the UK, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle. In a statement, the Palace said: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."

It continued: "In addition to the Carriage Procession in Windsor, they have today shared some further details of how the public will be involved on May 19th. Prince Harry and Ms Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom, and their wedding guests, at the chapel and to watch the carriage procession as it departs from the castle." So how can you secure an invitation? The lucky invitees will be nominated by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices, and will be selected from a range of backgrounds and ages, including "young people who have shown strong leadership".

It was previously confirmed that the newlyweds will take a carriage procession through Windsor following their ceremony at St George's Chapel on May 19. The pair will travel through the town, giving the public a chance to catch a glimpse of the happy couple. Harry and Meghan have said they hope it will help people come together to enjoy their special day.