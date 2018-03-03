Meghan Markle to attend first royal engagement with the Queen Prince Harry's fiancée will join the Monarch at an event in March

Meghan Markle is due to attend her first official engagement with the Queen. The actress, who is set to marry Prince Harry on 19 May, will join senior members of the royal family at a service to mark Commonwealth Day on 12 March at Westminster Abbey. The service features the Queen's message to the family of nations and will see the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and the Prime Minister in attendance. Singer Liam Payne is also due to perform at the event which will be broadcast on the BBC.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The reflection at this year's service will be given by eye surgeon Dr Andrew Bastawrous, who has turned a smartphone into an examination tool, which combats blindness in developing countries. Like the Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take a special interest in the Commonwealth; the couple recently mentioned the nations during their engagement interview, with Harry revealing his wish to travel to the 53 member states. The Duke of York, Princess Royal, Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will also be present.

The Queen will attend a service to mark Commonwealth Day

After the service, Harry and Meghan will attend a reception along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Baroness Scotland will host the function at Marlborough House, the home of the Commonwealth Secretariat, the institution's civil service. No doubt royal fans will be watching to see which outfits Meghan and Kate choose for the big event.

This will be the second joint royal engagement for Meghan and Kate together. The ladies made their debut together in late February at an event for The Royal Foundation in London. Meghan and the royals set out their charitable vision for the future as they spoke about their Royal Foundation and how it has developed over the years. William opened the event by outlining the philosophy behind the Foundation, saying: "We would not seek quick wins, but would strive to make a real and lasting difference."