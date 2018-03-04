Meghan Markle to be baptised this month - details revealed The royal bride-to-be is reportedly getting baptised in March in preparation for her wedding on 19 May

Meghan Markle is due to be christened sometime in March in preparation for her wedding to Prince Harry on 19 May. The Sunday Times reports that her baptism and confirmation will be held at Kensington Palace by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury. As well as Prince Harry, Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, and dad, Thomas Markle, are also set to fly to the UK to attend the ceremony. The baptism will see Meghan – who was raised Protestant - join the Church of England.

Meghan Markle is thought to be getting christened in March

It is thought that Meghan had asked Justin Welby to lead the service after the pair formed a close friendship. A source told the publication: "She has formed a close bond with him. She and Harry have been doing wedding prep with him." While she doesn’t need to convert religion in order to marry Harry, Meghan is said to have chosen to be baptised to honour the Queen's role as head of the Church or England.

Meghan has previously spoken out about having met the Queen for the first time in her first TV interview with Harry following their engagement news in November. Confessing that the first time she saw the 91-year-old was "surreal," she said: "It's incredible, I think, you know, a) to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother." She added: "All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And we've had a really - she's - she's an incredible woman."

Prince Harry and Meghan will be getting married on 19 May

It was revealed last week that Meghan and Harry will be inviting 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle. In a statement, the Palace said: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."