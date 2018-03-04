Meghan Markle celebrates hen party without these two key people The royal bride-to-be is reportedly having her hen party on Sunday 4 March

It is believed that Meghan Markle, 36, is celebrating her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry with a group of female friends on Sunday 4 March, as she continues the countdown to her big day. The bride-to-be is reportedly having her hen party at a luxury spa retreat, according to The Mirror. It is thought that friends of the former Suits actress are with her, but unfortunately, her mum Doria Radlan, 61, will be absent from the event as she remains in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle's mum Dorian Radlan will be absent from her hen party celebrations

Meghan's future sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, is also thought to be missing the weekend's activity. Instead, Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, is said to be resting. Meghan and Kate made their first public appearance together last week as they took to the stage at the Royal Foundation Forum. The pair looked especially friendly with one another as they entered the forum together, both dressed in blue dresses.

While details of Meghan's hen party have been kept guarded, the actress previously spoke about the event during a walkabout in Edinburgh. The 36-year-old said that she was certain that her hen do would be "fun," when asked by wellwishers. Ahead of her wedding, Meghan is also set to get baptised as she prepares to enter the royal family. Raised as a Protestant, she will convert to Church of England out of respect to the Queen. The Sunday Times reported that her baptism and confirmation will be held at Kensington Palace by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury. As well as Prince Harry, Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, and dad, Thomas Markle, are also set to fly to the UK to attend the ceremony.

Kate is also said to be resting at home

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November, and are set to get married on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Most recently, it was revealed that 1,200 members of the public will be invited to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle.