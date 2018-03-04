Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked THIS artist to perform at their wedding The royal couple are set to marry in Windsor on Saturday 19 May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have great taste in music! The royal couple are already set to welcome the Spice Girls to perform on their big day, and it has now been revealed that they have also asked another big name – Stormzy. According to the artist's girlfriend Maya Jama, he has already said "yes" to the offer. Talking to the Mail on Sunday's YOU magazine, the DJ said: "He was asked if he would sing and he said yes, but we don't know them. We haven't had a wedding invite. We're not that important."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked Stormzy to perform at their wedding

Stormzy has had an exciting start to the year, beating the likes of Ed Sheeran and Liam Gallagher to the post when he picked up the British Male Solo Artist award at the 2018 Brit Awards in February, as well as bagging the British Album of the Year. If all goes ahead, the 24-year-old will be joining iconic girl band Spice Girls in Windsor on 19 May. Last week, Melanie Brown aka Scary Spice appeared to reveal that all five members of the nineties girl group Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell — will attend and perform at the wedding.

The Spice Girls are also set to reunite for their royal wedding performance

During an appearance on American chat show The Real, Loni Love asked the star if the group will be performing at the reception. In response, Mel threw her cards up in the air and sighed, "I swear," as Loni, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon excitedly reacted. She jokingly added, "I'm going to be fired." Earlier in the show, Melanie confessed that "us five Spice Girls" received invitations to the forthcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle. Discussing Harry and Meghan's royal wedding invite, the singer shared, "It was proper yes."

It was previously reported that Ed Sheeran was asked to perform at the engaged couple’s wedding. "I get asked this all the time like I know the royal family. I've met Harry once!" he recently confessed. "[And] that was in 2011 at his grans' Jubilee, and it was like, 'Hey.' 'Hey'... I barely know him!"