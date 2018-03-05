Kate Middleton stars in prophetic school play aged 13: see the video The future royal was told she will marry a handsome, rich man called William!

It seems the Duchess of Cambridge was always destined for a royal future! Extraordinary footage showing Kate in a school play shows her being told she will marry a handsome, wealthy man called William. The prophetic clip shows the then-13-year-old in a school production while attending St Andrew's Preparatory School in Buckhold. Kate, wearing a white dress with flowers in her hair, is seen on stage with a 'fortune teller' who takes her hand and tells her: "Soon you will meet a handsome man, a rich gentleman…" "It is all I ever hoped for. Will he fall in love with me?" she replies. "Indeed he will," the fortune teller says. "And marry me?" "And marry you," he confirms.

Kate, now 36, then asks whether her future husband will take her away, to which the fortune teller answers: "Yes, to London." In another incredible twist, it is also revealed that the man Kate marries in the play is called William. As she accepts his offer of marriage, Kate can be heard saying: "Yes. It is all I've ever longed for."

Many years later, Kate really did meet her Prince Charming. William and Kate's love story blossomed at the University of St Andrews. The couple first met while living at St Salvator's Hall in 2001, and romance quickly followed. After a brief split, they announced their engagement in November 2010, with William presenting his future wife with the striking sapphire engagement ring that had belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana. They were married in Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, with 26million people tuning in to watch the wedding in Britain, and an estimated global audience of more than 300million.

In December 2012, St James's Palace confirmed that the Duchess was pregnant with her first child, and on 22 July, 2013 the couple became proud parents to son Prince George. William and Kate went on to welcome their second child, Princess Charlotte, on 2 May 2015. Kate's third pregnancy was confirmed on 4 September 2017, with the royal set to welcome her baby next month.

