Meghan Markle voted most relatable female royal Meghan Markle might not be member of the royal family yet, but she has already been voted the most relatable female royal

Meghan Markle isn't a member of the royal family just yet, but she has already been voted the most relatable female member of the royal family! A new poll revealed that while Prince Harry was voted the most relatable royal with 32 per cent of the vote, his fiancée followed swiftly behind, with 29 per cent. Princess Beatrice came third with 15 per cent, tied with (?) the Duke of Edinburgh. The Duchess of Cambridge came fifth with 13 per cent of the vote. According to the poll, the main reasons people voted for the former Suits actress were because she was working as an actress in the public eye before her engagement into the royal family, she seems down to earth, and because she is a feminist.

Meghan has been voted the favourite female royal

Speaking about the findings, George Charles, of VoucherCodesPro.co.uk which carried out the survey, said: "Whether you know what the monarchy do and whether you love them or not, you can't deny that they're a huge attraction in the UK for foreign visitors. And I bet most people confess that they'll find themselves glued to the TV when there's a royal wedding or something similar. Love or hate them, we're all a little bit obsessed with them, even if it's a guilty pleasure of ours."

Prince Harry was voted the most popular royal overall

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to invite members of the public to wedding – could you be one of them?

Meghan has been getting ready to join the royal family, with royal watchers noting that she has already perfected to 'Duchess slant'; when a female royal keeps her knees and ankles together and slants her legs to one side. The 36-year-old also admitted that she has been working hard "behind the scenes" and that she is ready to "hit the ground running". Speaking at the Royal Foundation Forum, she said: ""Even if it's doing it quietly behind the scenes, which is what I've focused my energy on thus far ... meeting with the right people, meeting with the organisations behind the scenes quietly, learning as much as I can so I can maximise the opportunity we have here to really make an impact."

READ: The £1 travel essential Meghan Markle doesn't go anywhere without