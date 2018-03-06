Watch Meghan Markle hint at the 'adventure of a lifetime' Meghan Markle will make her final appearance as Rachel Zane in Suits in the season seven finale

A new clip has been released showing Meghan Markle hinting that marriage is the "adventure of a lifetime" - but in character as Rachel Zane on Suits! The show shared a video on Twitter which showed the highlights of Meghan's character's relationship with the show's protagonist, Mike Ross (played by Patrick J Adams), ahead of them exiting the series this week following the season seven finale. In the video, Mike can be heard saying: "I wanted to marry you from the second I met you, I love you." In the last moments of the clip, Meghan is sat on a bed, and says to Mike: "It'd be the adventure of a lifetime", which seems to hint at the couple's impending wedding day. Suits' official Twitter account captioned the video: "From coworkers to lovers and everything in between. Find out how Mike and Rachel's story ends when #Suits returns March 28."

Meghan is leaving Suits in the season seven finale

Fans were quick to respond to the sweet montage, with one writing: "No, not yet! Can someone, PLEASE, stop the time? Please", while another added: "Omg can't wait." A third person cheekily tweeted: "Royal wedding's ending my favourite show! It won't be same with new cast." Meghan has previously opened up about her decision to leave Suits following her royal engagement, and how she was ready to begin a new chapter in her life.

From coworkers to lovers and everything in between.

Find out how Mike and Rachel's story ends when #Suits returns March 28.

Speaking in the first televised interview since their engagement, she explained: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change... Keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we're very very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought you know what I have I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I've done there and now it's time to, as you said work work as a team with [Prince Harry]."

