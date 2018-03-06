Exclusive! Meghan Markle's Suits co-stars receive exciting news on royal wedding invites The bride-to-be is making sure that her former co-stars are part of her big day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spring wedding is getting nearer and nearer, and invitations are soon to be sent out to the couple's family and friends – including Meghan's former co-stars from Suits. The cast and key executives from the hit US show are on the invite list for the royal wedding, a source exclusively tells HELLO! "The cast has been contacted in regards to invites from Kensington Palace," the insider confirmed, adding that guests likely to attend the nuptials include Suits star Abigail Spencer, as well as actress Priyanka Chopra, and tennis champion Serena Williams.

It was revealed last week that Meghan and Harry will be inviting 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle. In a statement, the Palace said: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November, and are set to get married on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor. In the lead-up to the big event, Meghan has been enjoying early wedding celebrations, having held a bridal shower on Sunday with her close friends. It was reported by E! that they went to Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, with the source saying: "It's just a relaxing day of good food and pampering."

The 36-year-old is also preparing to get baptised before the wedding. According to The Sunday Times, the ceremony will take place at Kensington Palace by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury. As well as Prince Harry, Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, and dad, Thomas Markle, are expected to fly to the UK to attend. The baptism will see Meghan – who was raised Protestant - join the Church of England.