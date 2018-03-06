Cheryl has her say on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding The mother-of-one spoke about the royal wedding at the Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday

Cheryl has had her say on the impending royal wedding – and, just like the rest of the country, she can't wait! The former Girls Aloud star was speaking at the star-studded Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday, which was attended by the likes of Prince Charles, Ant and Dec, Spice Girl Melanie C and Olly Murs. When asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's impending nuptials, the star said: "I think love in any form is always fantastic."

Looking as stylish as ever, Cheryl was dressed in a white floaty midi dress adorned with a rainbow pattern, which was teamed with a pair of white heels. Her long brunette locks were styled in flowing waves, while simple jewellery and soft makeup completed her look. The mother-of-one has long worked with the Prince's Trust to help vulnerable young people, and opened the Cheryl's Trust Centre in her hometown of Newcastle earlier in the year.

"It feels amazing to finally be here," she said at the time. "I mean, this has been ongoing for years so I'm over the moon to be here. This is really a heart thing for me as this is where I'm from. I want to help youth all over the country, but I'm starting in the heart of Newcastle as that's my hometown, where I grew up and found struggles myself as a teenager. And if I hadn't have been fortunate enough to get out I don’t know where my life would be right now.

Cheryl wasn’t the only star to talk about the royal wedding on Tuesday. Mel C appeared to confirm that the Spice Girls won't be performing at the ceremony – despite her former bandmember Mel B's claim last month. "I think that might be a little bit of a joke that got a little out of hand! There are no plans for that unfortunately," she told HELLO!. The 44-year-old added: "We're back together in the sense that we're back with the same management that we had in the nineties, Mr Simon Fuller. We're talking about opportunities for the future. There aren't any plans for us to be performing live any time soon, but there are lots of other things."