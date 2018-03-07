Kate Middleton braves the cold at mental health charity event as due date nears The Duchess of Cambridge is due to welcome her third child next month

With her due date only weeks away, the Duchess of Cambridge is showing no signs of slowing down. Kate, 36, braved the cold as she paid a visit to the headquarters of children's mental health charity, Place2Be, in London on Wednesday morning. The royal, who is pregnant with her third child, appeared to be in great spirits as she mingled with well-wishers before entering the building. She looked incredible in a dress which was worn on her trip to Norway - Seraphine's Marlene dress, with co-ordinating high heel shoes and a smart clutch bag.

The Duchess at headquarters of children's mental health charity Place2Be

The Duchess used the visit to learn more about the training provided and research conducted by Place2Be around children's mental health. The charity provides emotional and therapeutic support to children in schools, working alongside school leaders, teachers and parents. The mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, is gearing up for the arrival of her third child, ahead of Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, which takes place on 19 May at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

During the engagement, Kate took part in a discussion with mental health professionals, who have completed one of Place2Be's accredited child counselling qualifications, and school leaders who have participated in the charity's Mental Health Champions programme. Kate also met staff and pupils from one of the charity's longstanding partner schools, Albion Primary School in Rotherhithe, where Place2Be has been providing mental health support for pupils, families and staff for 16 years. It's been a busy few days for Kate - on Tuesday, she paid a visit to the Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, where she learnt about the charity Family Links. Last week, Kate visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).

