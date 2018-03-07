Princess Eugenie pays emotional tribute to big sister Beatrice The royal bride-to-be publicly thanked her big sister for her ongoing support

It was clear just how close Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are on Wednesday, as Eugenie paid a heartwarming tribute to her big sister. Talking at youth empowerment event WE Day UK in Wembley, London, Eugenie praised Beatrice for always being there to support her "no matter what". She told her sister – who was on stage with her - to an audience of well-known faces such as Lily Collins and Katie Piper: "As my big sister - you inspire me. I love that, as a team, we work hard to support each other - no matter what."

Princess Eugenie had some lovely words to say about her big sister

The royal bride-to-be continued: "When I was 12 I was diagnosed with, and treated for, scoliosis and I have lived with two 12 inch metal rods in my back. It could have impacted my life and stopped me from doing the things I love. You encouraged me not to get disheartened. Not to give up. To live fearlessly. Today, I am so lucky to get to work with and support other young women who are going through the same thing. To encourage them to not let their diagnosis win. To live fearlessly too."

RELATED: Princess Eugenie celebrates engagement with sister Beatrice

Eugenie has previously opened up about her relationship with Beatrice while chatting to The Telegraph. "We get on fantastically well... like all sisters, we have silly arguments about unimportant stuff, but we do love each other to death," she said. The close-knit sisters are often spotted out and about together at events, and are known for their love of fashion, and recently, they enjoyed celebrating Eugenie's engagement to fiancé Jack Brooksbank at the exclusive Arts Club in Mayfair, London.

The close-knit pair took to the stage at WE Day UK

Eugenie announced her engagement to Jack on 22 January in a statement from Buckingham Palace. It read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course."

RELATED: The six big royal events of 2018 we can't wait for