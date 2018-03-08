Meghan Markle 'baptised in secret ceremony at the Chapel Royal' – all the details The private service was attended by a select few on Tuesday evening, say reports

Meghan Markle has been baptised and confirmed in a private ceremony at the Chapel Royal, according to the Daily Mail's Richard Kay. The former US actress who is due to marry Prince Harry on 19 May, joined the Church of England at a secret service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the paper has revealed. Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are believed to have attended the intimate ceremony. The Mail reports that Meghan's baptism was followed by her confirmation, which will allow her to take Holy Communion with her fiancé. Holy water from the River Jordan is said to have been used in the service.

The Mail also reports that Crown Jeweller Mark Appleby assisted during the ceremony and used silverware from the christenings within the Royal Family. Meghan is thought to have had 'two sponsors, the equivalent of godparents' for her baptism, says the publication. The paper further reveals that the Chapel Royal choir performed at the occasion and after the service, the 18 guests had supper at Clarence House with Prince Charles and Camilla.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is not believed to have atteneded the service

It is thought that Meghan had asked Justin Welby to lead the service after the pair formed a close friendship. A source recently told The Times: "She has formed a close bond with him. She and Harry have been doing wedding prep with him." While Meghan did not need to convert religion in order to marry Harry, she is said to have chosen to be baptised to honour the Queen's role as head of the Church or England.

Meghan and Harry will be inviting 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle. In a statement, the Palace said: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."