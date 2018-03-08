Loading the player...

Meghan Markle jokes she shouts Prince Harry's name all day during Birmingham visit The couple joked with crowds who had gathered to meet them in Birmingham

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joked that she shouts at him all day as they met crowds in Birmingham on Thursday. The couple, who were visiting the city on International Women's Day, hinted wedding pressure may be rising as they prepare for their nuptials on 19 May.

Susanne Raybould, from South Wales, who chatted to the couple, explained: "I said to Harry 'my son-in-law is Harry, my grandson is Harry, my father is Harry so I'm shouting Harry is all day'. He said 'and Meghan is'. Meghan said 'I am shouting it all day'."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joked with crowds in Birmingham

Harry and Meghan arrived at Birmingham's Millennium Point to a chorus of cheers and shouts of "International Women's Day" from hundreds of flag-waving royalists on Thursday morning. The pair took the time to chat to the people who had waited outside to meet them, including one young schoolgirl who confided that it was her ambition to become an actress like Meghan.

Prince Harry plucked ten-year-old Sophia Richards out of the crowd to meet Meghan, with the pair telling her how she could achieve her dreams. She said: "He said, 'You need to be confident and you can achieve whatever you want to achieve.' Meghan said that one day she will see me being an actress."

The couple visited the city on International Women's Day

Their first engagement of the day aptly celebrated International Women’s Day, encouraging young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) subjects. Harry and Meghan joined a group of female secondary school students as they took part in building apps and touchpads, while hearing more about their motivations to pursue Stem subjects at higher education.

Next, Harry and Meghan were given a tour of Nechells Wellbeing Centre where they watched a Coach Core apprenticeship programme in action. The couple chatted to the youth involved in the programme, before joining them in the sports hall for the practice training session.