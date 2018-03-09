Loading the player...

Princess Eugenie has just done something no other young British royal has done before Princess Eugenie spoke at WE Day on International Women's Day and posted about the event

Princess Eugenie has done something no other young British royal has done – joined Instagram! While TRH the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry use the official Kensington Palace account, Princess Eugenie has an account of her very own, and shared her first post on International Women's Day. In her first post, the bride-to-be shared a video of her giving a speech at WE Day, and wrote: "I can think of no better day than today, International Women’s Day, to launch my personal Instagram. I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart. #scoliosis #iwd2018 #weday #firstpost."

During the WE Day event, Princess Eugenie paid a beautiful tribute to her big sister, Princess Beatrice, and how she is always there to support her "no matter what". Sharing a personal story about her childhood, she said: "As a big sister - you inspire me. I love that, as a team, we work hard to support each other - no matter what. When I was 12 I was diagnosed with, and treated for, scoliosis and I have lived with two 12 inch metal rods in my back. It could have impacted my life and stopped me from doing the things I love. You encouraged me not to get disheartened. Not to give up. To live fearlessly. Today, I am so lucky to get to work with and support other young women who are going through the same thing. To encourage them to not let their diagnosis win. To live fearlessly too."

Prince Andrew's youngest daughter is due to tie the knot with her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, in October. Buckingham Palace released a statement in January which read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course."

