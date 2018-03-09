Princess Madeleine of Sweden welcomes third baby – find out gender! The couple share a four-year-old daughter Princess Leonore and a two-year-old son Prince Nicolas

Congratulations are in order for Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband Chris O'Neill! The couple have welcomed their third child – a bouncing baby girl. The Swedish royal court announced the news in a statement, revealing that the little princess was born on Friday 9 March at 00:41am. She weighed 3.4kg and was 50cm long.

Madeleine's husband Chris was present at the birth and later said: "We are thrilled about the new addition to our family. Leonore and Nicolas are looking very much forward to finally meeting their new little sister." The couple, who have not yet announced the name of their third child, have a four-year-old daughter Princess Leonore and a two-year-old son Prince Nicolas.

Chris and Madeleine have welcomed a daughter

Madeleine and her family are based in London for businessman Chris' job, but the doting mum flew back to her native Sweden to deliver her third child. She gave birth at the Danderyd Hospital in greater Stockholm, where her son Prince Nicolas was also born; Leonore was born in New York, where Madeleine and Chris used to live. Other royal babies that were delivered at Danderyd Hospital include Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's two sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

In keeping with royal tradition, fans can expect the Swedish court to publish official photos of the new princess in the next few days. A picture of Madeleine, Chris and their newborn leaving hospital may also be released. Madeleine's father King Carl XVI Gustaf will reveal the baby's name and new title in a court meeting, which has been scheduled for Monday morning. Members of the royal family will also attend a Te Deum thanksgiving service that day.

To celebrate the birth, a royal gun salute will be fired at midday on Friday. Twenty-one shots will be fired from the Skeppsholmen battery in Stockholm and from the salute batteries in the cities of Boden, Härnösand, Karlskrona and Gothenburg.