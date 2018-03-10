Will Camilla be Queen? Clarence House removes her future title from its website A redesign of the palace website has got royal fans talking

Until now, the Duchess of Cornwall's future title should Prince Charles become King was to be Princess Consort. However, a revamp of the Clarence House website has seen statements featuring the title removed, fuelling speculation that Camilla may in fact be given the title of Queen. The name Princess Consort was decided on back in 2005 when Charles and Camilla married, but now this title has disappeared from the website's biography and frequently asked questions section.

According to The Sun, the FAQ section had read: "Will the Duchess become Queen when The Prince becomes King?" As was explained at the time of their wedding in April 2005, it is intended that The Duchess will be known as HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne."

Loading the player...

A spokesman for Clarence House told the paper: “Our Frequently Asked Questions are updated regularly. This is one question that Clarence House has not been asked by the public for some time, which is why it no longer features.”

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall's son laughs at mistaken tweet which reveals Camilla's 'unexpected pregnancy'

Prince Charles and Camilla on their wedding day in 2005

MORE: Camilla speaks for the first time about life in the Royal Family – find out more

Back in 2015, Charles praised Camilla for her charm and charisma as they celebrated their 10-year anniversary. CNN's Max Foster asked the Prince of Wales: "People cannot believe it's been ten years. And in that time the Duchess of Cornwall has defined her own public role as well, hasn't she? Has that been a challenge?" Charles replied: "You can imagine it is a real, real challenge. But she's, I think, been brilliant in the way she's tackled these things." Speaking about Camilla’s powerful charm and humour, he explained that his wife is "perhaps a bit more relaxed when it's slightly more private or when you're meeting people without being totally surrounded all the time by the dreaded camera."