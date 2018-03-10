Kate Middleton and Prince William's baby may be born on their wedding anniversary! The Duchess of Cambridge could have a joint celebration this April

Excitement is growing as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge approach the due date of their third child. The royal baby is expected to arrive in April but the exact date still remains a mystery to the public. Now bookmaker Coral has revealed it is offering odds of 8-1 on the couple's third child being born on the 29th April, which just happens to be their seven-year wedding anniversary. Previous reports have suggested the royal baby may arrive on 23rd April, St George's Day, with Coral offering odds of 4-1 on that date.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children George and Charlotte

If Kate and William's baby is born on their wedding anniversary, it would make the birth even more special and would mark the start of a double annual celebration. It is understood that couple have chosen not to find out the gender of their third baby, preferring instead to keep it a surprise, but it is expected that Kate will choose to give birth in the private Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London – just as she did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess has been hard at work over the past few weeks, making regular appearances to carry out her royal duties. However, at nearly eight months pregnant, it's expected she will soon go on maternity leave. Her engagement at the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks on Sunday 17th March could be her last public event before she relaxes at home and prepares to welcome baby number three! The royal also took the final month off during her pregnancies with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.