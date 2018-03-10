Brewery launches 'Harry and Meghan beer' to mark royal wedding The tipple combines English and American flavours

A British brewery has created a brand new beer in honour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming royal wedding - blending English and American hops to mark the special day. The team at the Windsor and Eton Brewery, just a few minutes down the road from Windsor Castle, where the couple will marry, created the pale ale after being inspired by the couple's first appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto last year. The limited-edition beer, called Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot, is a special new version of the company's best-selling Windsor Knot, which was first brewed for the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The brewery will launch the beer in late March 2018

In a statement on the brewery's website, it's stated that the beverage is made using barley from the royal farms in Windsor. 'We're using a special blend of British hops called Invicta in recognition of Prince Harry’s role in creating the Invictus Games, combined with some great American West Coast hops,' the blog post reads.

MORE: Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

It goes on to say: 'The design on the bottle and pumpclip features a tie made out of the Union Jack and the Star & Stripes, and also has two interlocking male and female symbols. When Harry and Meghan tie the knot it will be very much a modern marriage of equals as well as being a celebration of their British and American nationalities. Each of them have causes that they care deeply about such as the environment, equal rights and the rehabilitation of injured servicemen and women. We chose the interlocking symbols to reflect the strength and support they give each other.'

Harry and Meghan made a recent visit to Birmingham

The beer will launch on March 28th at the brewery's store in Windsor. The news comes as Harry and Meghan made yet another official appearance on Thursday as part of their packed schedule during the run-up to the wedding, with the couple marking International Women's Day by visiting Birmingham to meet students and young people.

WATCH BELOW: Harry and Meghan's Windsor procession route