Princess Madeleine of Sweden's adorable baby's name revealed The princess and her husband Chris O'Neill welcomed their third child on Friday

The Swedish royal court has announced the name and title of Princess Madeleine of Sweden's newborn daughter. On Monday morning, Madeleine's father King Carl XVI Gustaf revealed the name and title of his new grandchild, Her Royal Highness Princess Adrienne Josephine Alice, Duchess of Blekinge, in a Council of State meeting. Adrienne is a name loved by Madeleine and Chris, while Josephine is a traditional Bernadotte family name and also happens to be Madeleine's fourth name. Alice is the name of Adrienne's maternal great-grandmother, Alice Sommerlath, Queen Silvia's mum.

The big reveal comes just three days after Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill welcomed their third child. To celebrate her daughter's birth, Madeleine also opened an official Instagram account and shared the cutest photo of baby Adrienne with her older siblings, four-year-old Princess Leonore and two-year-old Prince Nicolas. Leonore and Nicolas were pictured cuddling their baby sister at home in Stockholm as she slept soundly.

Madeleine's newborn baby daughter Adrienne with her siblings

Baby Adrienne was born on Friday at 00:41am, weighing 3.4kg and measuring 50cm long. Madeleine's husband Chris was present at the birth and later said: "We are thrilled about the new addition to our family. Leonore and Nicolas are looking very much forward to finally meeting their new little sister." An official photo of the new Swedish princess was released that same day, showing the newborn fast asleep. Baby Adrienne looked adorable in a pink cardigan, white blouse and cream knitted tights.

Madeleine shares beautiful Valentine's Day snaps of her children

Madeleine and her family are based in London for businessman Chris' job, but the doting mum flew back to her native Sweden to deliver her third child. She gave birth at the Danderyd Hospital in greater Stockholm, where her son Prince Nicolas was also born; Leonore was born in New York, where Madeleine and Chris used to live.

The first photo of baby Adrienne was released on Friday

Madeleine's daughter begins preschool in Sweden

On Monday, members of the royal family will also attend a Te Deum thanksgiving service to celebrate the baby's birth. Madeleine is not expected to attend, although her husband Chris and their two older children will most likely make an appearance alongside other members of the Swedish royal family, including Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia.