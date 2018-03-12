Loading the player...

Meghan Markle perfectly in step on first official engagement with the Queen This is the first time this year Meghan has been pictured with the Queen

Meghan Markle has joined the royal family at one of their most formal events of the year – the annual Commonwealth Day service attended by the Queen. The former actress arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside fiancé Prince Harry, looking typically stunning in a dress and coat by Amanda Wakeley and a hat by Stephen Jones.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, joined the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Kate, who showed off her growing baby bump in dress and coat by Beulah London. Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex also made up the royal party.

Meghan and Kate arrive with Harry and William at Westminster Abbey

The service, which is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the UK, is held every year to celebrate the Queen's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth as Head of its 53 countries. The theme of this year's gathering was 'Towards a Common Future' to emphasise how the Commonwealth can address global challenges and work to create a better future for its 2.4 billion citizens.

Everything you need to know about Harry and Meghan's wedding

Meghan was attending her first engagement with the Queen this year

Cheryl's partner Liam Payne performed at the service, while Dr Andrew Bastawrous, an eye surgeon who has helped combat blindness in developing counties, gave a reflection. Around 2,000 people sat in the congregation including Prime Minister Teresa May, senior politicians from across the UK and Commonwealth, and over 800 school children and young people. After the service, the Queen and other royals met those involved in the ceremony. Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan, then walked through Dean's Yard to attend a reception.

Has Kate's due date been revealed?

The Queen is Head of the Commonwealth

Later on Monday, Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William will be guests of the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, at the annual reception held at Marlborough House, the home of the Commonwealth Secretariat.