Sarah Ferguson shares rare picture of daughters Eugenie and Beatrice in honour of Mother's Day The Duchess of York is one proud mother!

In honour of Mother's Day, Sarah Ferguson has paid a lovely tribute to her daughters - Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the Duchess of York shared a rare picture of her children during a casual country walk. "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers," she wrote in the caption. "I am so thankful to have been blessed with amazing children. Thank you girls for being so special, kind, full of care and love." The doting mum shares her two daughters with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Sarah Ferguson shared a sweet Mother's Day message

The loving post comes shortly after Sarah, 58, wrote a cute birthday message for her ex-husband. She shared a throwback photo of the royal on her Instagram page, which she captioned: "Happy birthday to the best man, father, friend… Prince Andrew. Feb 19… ooh the best looking." It's been 21 years since Sarah and Andrew, also 58, were divorced, and yet they maintain an incredibly close relationship. The couple announced their engagement in March 1986, and were married in Westminster Abbey in July 1986.

The former lovebirds have plenty to celebrate this year, their youngest daughter will be tying the knot to long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in October. Printed exclusively in HELLO!, Sarah penned a heartfelt message to the happy couple, writing: "Dearest Eugenie and Jack The Man, when you walk into a room, you bring smiles to the faces of all who meet you. You both exude kindness, love and goodness. You have beautiful manners and go the extra mile to all who meet you. I was so proud of your pure love and joy shining through the press and television on Monday."

She continued: "Thank you for always making my day brighter and the laughter and happiness you bring to Papa, Beatrice and myself. The York family embraces the magic of Jack totally. Exciting times ahead. It is wonderful to see and be part of such great and happy news. Love you both… Mumsie and Sarahs."

