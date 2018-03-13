Prince William reveals that Princess Charlotte loves dancing Will we see the young royal on the dancefloor at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding?

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed another of Princess Charlotte's hobbies – she loves to dance! Prince William opened up about the two-year-old's hobby during a meeting with Malta's leader Joseph Muscat and his family on Monday.

The father-of-two shared a light-hearted moment with the prime minister, his wife Michelle Muscat, and their twin daughters, Etoile Ella and Soleil Sophie, at a Commonwealth Day reception hosted at Marlborough House. When Mrs Muscat said her ten-year-old daughters were attending a stage school, William replied: "My daughter Charlotte loves dancing."

Prince William said that Princess Charlotte loves to dance

Princess Charlotte may have the opportunity to show off her dancing skills when she attends the royal wedding on 19 May. The young royal, who turns three at the beginning of that month, is set to act as a flower girl for her uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with her big brother Prince George acting as a pageboy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often share anecdotes about their two young children during their official engagements, and recently revealed that Charlotte loves to eat pasta. The toddler is also already learning to speak Spanish, thanks to her Palencia-born nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. A source told People that Prince William and Kate's daughter can speak a bit of the foreign language, and is "very sweet and very confident – she's always chatting away". The insider added that Charlotte is "so polite, but also fun and energetic" and has "beautiful manners".

The young royal turns three in May

It was a big day for the royals on Monday, as they were out in force to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. After the service, senior royals including Prince Charles, Camilla, Princes William and Harry, along with Meghan Markle attended the reception, which was hosted by Baroness Scotland, the Commonwealth's secretary-general.

