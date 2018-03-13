Zara Tindall looks glowing as she shows off baby bump Zara Tindall wore a warm coat over her bump while attending the Champion Day in March

Zara Tindall has kept out of the public spotlight since announcing her pregnancy, but the royal has been spotted with a blossoming baby bump while attending the Cheltenham Festival Champion Day on Tuesday. Dressed in an oversized black WtR coat with a teal turtleneck jumper, Zara appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled at the event with her husband, Mike. She accessorised her maternity look with a grey trilby hat and burgundy handbag.

Mike and Zara smiled for a photo

The 36-year-old mother of one was last spotted out in January, when she attended theMagic Millions Polo on the Gold Coast in Australia with her husband, Mike. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the happy news back in early January, and Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had heard the news with a statement which read: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news." Since Prince William and Kate are expecting their third child together in April, the Queen will become a great-grandmother for the six and seventh time in 2018. The news of the couple's pregnancy came one year after Zara tragically suffering a miscarriage. A spokesperson confirmed that news in December 2016, writing: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy."

Zara wore a stylish maternity look

Mike briefly spoke about their loss in an interview with the Sunday Times, saying: "One thing you do learn is how many other people have to go through the same thing. The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter, who is now three. However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing [rugby] I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You'll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke."

