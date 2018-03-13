Princess Eugenie posts never-before-seen engagement picture The royal will be tying the knot in Windsor in October!

She will soon be walking down the aisle, and ahead of her big day, Princess Eugenie has decided to post a lovely never-before-seen picture from her official engagement announcement. The British royal, 27, and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank announced their happy news in January, two months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed their engagement. Taking to her new Instagram page earlier this week, Eugenie teased her royal followers with the sweet capture, and in the caption, she teased: "Think Jack said something funny!"

The photograph sees the couple share a laugh with Eugenie looking down at her dazzling padparadscha sapphire ring. Fans immediately rushed to post sweet comments, with one saying: "You look so happy. Just a wonderful feeling." Another remarked: "I can feel the love, just by seeing their faces and the warmth of their embrace." A third post read: "How lovely! You are such a strong woman! Independent and intelligent! A REAL princess!"

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter will tie the knot with her fiancé, Jack, in October. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the wedding will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor - the same venue that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen for their royal wedding in May. The young royal began dating Jack around seven years ago, after they met while skiing in the Swiss resort of Verbier.

Eugenie's mother, the Duchess of York, recently penned a truly heartfelt message to her daughter and her new fiancé. Printed in HELLO! magazine, Sarah wrote: "Dearest Eugenie and Jack The Man, when you walk into a room, you bring smiles to the faces of all who meet you. You both exude kindness, love and goodness. You have beautiful manners and go the extra mile to all who meet you. I was so proud of your pure love and joy shining through the press and television on Monday."

The doting mum, who also shares older daughter Princess Beatrice with her ex-husband, went on to say: "Thank you for always making my day brighter and the laughter and happiness you bring to Papa, Beatrice and myself. The York Family embraces the magic of Jack totally. Exciting times ahead. It is wonderful to see and be part of such great and happy news. Love you both… Mumsie and Sarahs."