Lifetime reveals first official photo of 'The Fab Four' for upcoming Harry & Meghan movie The film will air 13 May

Lights, camera, action! While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for their big day on 19 May, fans of the royals are eagerly awaiting the release of the Lifetime film detailing their courtship, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (which will air on 13 May). To tide them over, official photos from the filming have been released – and in addition to a sultry shot of the future bride and groom, we've gotten our first glimpse of the 'Fab Four'!

Nothing is sweeter than seeing the royal quad step out together, like they did on Monday for Commonwealth Day with the Queen. But this first glimpse of the foursome on film puts them in a setting fans are yet to experience - a formal banquet. Prince William (Burgess Abernethy), Duchess Kate (Laura Mitchell), Meghan (Parisa Fitz-Henley) and Prince Harry (Murray Fraser) can be seen socialising at a dinner table, with the future royal couple looking particularly flirty!

The former actress and her royal beau have been breaking royal protocol with affectionate handholding and flirtatious gazes, so it's no surprise that their chemistry will be seen on camera, too! The second photo released by Lifetime is a heartwarming snap of Meghan and Harry slow dancing together with their eyes closed.

While the reigning four are a well-loved group, royal watchers are also eager to see who would portray little Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Princess Diana on the silver screen. They have all been cast and production on the film is well underway in Vancouver.

