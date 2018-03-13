All the details on Kate Middleton's secret meeting with Tim Henman The Duchess of Cambridge met with tennis representatives, as well as Judy Murray and Tim Henman

The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a secret meeting on Tuesday afternoon at Kensington Palace. Kate met representatives from British Tennis, Wimbledon and We Are Coach Core, as well as tennis figures Judy Murray and Tim Henman, who joined her at a round table discussion. The meeting, which had not been announced beforehand, focused on children's tennis initiatives in the UK. Kensington Palace shared a photo of the meeting on Twitter, which saw Kate and her eight guests deep in conversation. "The Duchess of Cambridge today met with representatives from @BritishTennis and @Wimbledon, @WeAreCoachCore,@JudyMurray and Tim Henman to discuss children's tennis initiatives in the UK and access to the sport at grassroots level," they captioned the image.

The Duchess of Cambridge had a round table discussion with tennis representatives and figures

A keen tennis player herself, Kate is royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), and often takes part in sporty engagements relating to the game. In January, the mother-of-two went to see the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative, where she had fun playing tennis with school children, and spoke about her love for the game. She told children at Bond Primary School in Mitcham at the end of her visit: "A big thank you from me as well because I've loved playing with you all - it's so energetic and exciting to be part of it, so well done for all the hard work. And I love tennis. I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies,” she added, patting her belly.

Kate is a keen tennis player herself

Doting mum Kate previously revealed that both Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, have also taken up tennis lessons. The Duchess asked Lawn Tennis Association coach Sam Richardson for his advice back in October, telling him that George was learning how to play, but at his age he just "wants to whack a ball" He later revealed: "She says with George just being four he wants to whack a ball, so she was asking what sort of stuff should she be doing. They will struggle at that age to hit a ball. She said he's interested in it, but more in whacking the ball." Charlotte, meanwhile, has private tennis lessons at London's exclusive Hurlingham Club.