Zara Tindall cradles baby bump at Cheltenham Ladies Day

Zara Tindall looked happy and healthy as she lovingly cradled her baby bump while attending the Cheltenham Festival Ladies Day on Wednesday. The royal, who is currently expecting baby number two with her husband, Mike, dressed up her growing baby bump in a plum dress coat with stylish statement buttons and a funnel neck, with a black and white polka dot dress visible underneath, while accessorising the look with a matching fascinator, over the knee brown boots and a grey handbag.

The 36-year-old daughter of Princess Anne also appeared at Cheltenham on Tuesday, and dressed casually in heeled boots, jeans and an oversized black coat as she spent the day with her rugby player husband Mike. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed that the couple were expecting their first child together back in January, and Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news." It is also an exciting time for the royals as Prince William and Kate are also expecting their third baby in April. Zara and Mike's child is believed to be due in the summer.

It is especially happy news for Mike and Zara after the Olympic medallist tragically suffered a miscarriage in 2016. A spokeswoman for the couple released a statement at the time, which read: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy." Mike opened up about the sad news to The Sunday Times, saying: "The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter who is now three. However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing [rugby] I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You'll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke."