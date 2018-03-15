Meghan Markle spent Mother's Day with the Queen It is believed that Prince Harry's fiancée spent 11 March with the 91-year-old monarch

Meghan Markle has said that she thinks the Queen is "incredible", and the feeling seems to be mutual! The pair, along with Prince Harry, are said to have had an "intimate lunch" on Mother's Day on Sunday. It is believed that the 91-year-old monarch has been spending extra time with the former actress to help her adjust to life in the royal family ahead of her wedding to Harry in May, with America's ABC News first to report the lunch date. American-born Meghan will be celebrating Mother's Day with her own mum, Doria Ragland, on 13 May – when the US celebrate the special occasion.

The report comes after Meghan attended her first official engagement with the Queen on Monday, to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service. The 36-year-old looked stylish dressed in an Amanda Wakeley dress and coat, teamed with a Stephen Jones hat, as she arrived at Westminster Abbey with Harry. The couple were also joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate, with Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex also making up the royal party.

Meghan has previously spoken out about having met the Queen for the first time in her first TV interview with Harry following their engagement news in November. Confessing that the first time she saw the 91-year-old was "surreal," she said: "It's incredible, I think, you know, a) to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother." She added: "All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And we've had a really - she's - she's an incredible woman."