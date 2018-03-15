Prince William reveals Prince George's dream job! The little four-year-old already has a career path in mind…

Prince George will one day be king, but at just four-years-old he has a very different career path in mind. While attending a reception at Kensington Palace honouring Scotland Yard this week, proud dad Prince William revealed that his son has a fascination with the police force. During the event, Police Commissioner Jayne Richardson told William that more officers were needed in the area, joking: "We are recruiting, actually, so if George and Charlotte are keen?" The father-of-two – who is set to welcome his third child with wife Kate in April – replied: "[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything."

George's love of the police is well-documented. At the end of last year, William hand-delivered a letter to Santa Claus on behalf of his little son while on a walkabout in Helsinki, Finland. The young Prince had asked for just one gift on his list – a police car. "I've seen you and I had to give you this letter," William said at the time. "He hasn’t written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok."

Prince George and his little sister Princess Charlotte, two, are currently preparing to welcome a younger sibling, with William and Kate set to welcome their third child in a matter of weeks. The exact due date is not known, but there is speculation that the royal baby could arrive on a very patriotic day – St George's Day, which falls on 23 April. "There's no certainty with due dates, of course, but the Duchess is working off a date around St George's Day, and it would be a lovely patriotic coincidence if he or she were born then," an insider told the Sun. "Or if she's very late, as she was with George's birth, she could even make it a very special wedding anniversary present to William, as they celebrate seven years of marriage on 29 April."

