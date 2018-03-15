Princess Charlene shares family photos from Prince Albert's 60th birthday – and their twins are the cutest! The doting mum shared the gorgeous family photos on Instagram

Princess Charlene of Monaco has given fans a glimpse into her husband Prince Albert's 60th birthday celebrations, showing that family really does come first. Albert opted for a low-key party at home, surrounded by his favourite people – his wife Charlene and their adorable twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The three-year-old siblings were pictured helping their dad blow out his birthday cake candles, and were clearly mesmerised by the glowing sparkler. Charlene captioned the sweet photos: "Happy birthday Daddy."

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene and her husband Albert welcomed their twins in December 2015. The youngsters often make official appearances with their parents, attending events such as Monaco's National Day ceremony and the more recent Sainte Devote celebration to honour Monaco's patron saint.

Prince Albert celebrated his 60th birthday

Charlene, 40, regularly shares pictures of her children on Instagram, posting snaps from official outings but also more intimate family milestones. Last year, the twins had their first haircuts and the sweet moment was captured on camera. Jacques looked sharp, sporting a style similar to his glamorous mother's pixie while Gabriella's golden curls fell loose around her face. "Our First Haircut," Charlene wrote.

The twins were born in December 2015

Last year, the South African beauty spoke about her "inexhaustible" twins. "It's an incredible age, where they constantly demand you. Living away from me seems unimaginable for them," she told Paris-Match magazine. "They want to know everything, to understand everything, to ask me thousands of questions. They also want to try everything."

Charlene also revealed that Jacques is very protective of his sister, who was born two minutes before him. She revealed: "[They] bump all the time ... The other day, Gabriella made a huge bump. And while I was looking after her, I saw Jacques hammering his little clenched fists on the desk where Gabriella had rushed head first, shouting: 'Nasty table.' He is very protective of his sister. Nothing is ever their fault, they support themselves, comfort themselves."