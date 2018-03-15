Princess Eugenie shares sweet bridesmaid photo as she plans royal wedding The royal will marry Jack Brooksbank on 12 October 2018

Princess Eugenie has confirmed that planning for her wedding is underway! The 27-year-old royal took to her new Instagram account on Thursday to share a throwback childhood photo showing her and big sister Princess Beatrice as bridesmaids, telling followers that she has now started making arrangements for her own nuptials in October. She wrote: "90s throwback… wedding planning starts!!" Eugenie is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Jack Brooksbank on 12 October at St George's Chapel, Windsor – the same venue chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their May wedding. And fans were delighted to hear that preparations are already underway. "@princesseugenie I am so excited for your wedding. You are a beautiful couple. You'll be a gorgeous bride," one follower wrote. Another added: "Awww this is SO cute!! Good luck with the wedding planning, can't wait to see you as a bride."

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet throwback photo showing her and Beatrice as bridesmaids

The throwback photo shows Beatrice, 29, and Eugenie at the wedding of their former nanny, Alison Wardley, in 1993. The little girls were dressed for the occasion in embroidered white gowns, complete with full ruffled skirts. They were given a floral headband to wear and carried beautiful flower wheels. Alison had worked as a nanny to the royals from Princess Beatrice's birth in August 1988 through until August 1993 – some 17 months after Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew announced their separation.

Eugenie and Jack announced the news of their engagement on 22 January. The couple dated for seven years before Jack popped the question during a holiday in Nicaragua. The Princess later opened up about the moment her partner proposed during an appearance on The One Show, saying: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said, 'This is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way. I was over the moon, crying."

She added that her grandmother, the Queen, was "very happy", saying: "Granny actually knew right at the very beginning, she was one of the few people who knew. She was very happy, as was my Grandfather."