The Queen formally consents to the marriage of her 'most dearly beloved grandson'

The Queen has officially given her consent to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a privy council meeting at Buckingham Palace. Buckingham Palace released the notes from Wednesday's meeting, in which the Queen called Harry her "most dearly beloved grandson" as she consented to his upcoming wedding. The declaration read: "I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council."

In her first TV interview since getting engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan revealed that she had met the Queen, and said: "It's incredible, I think, you know, to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her… She's an incredible woman." Prince Harry joked that the Queen's corgis loved his fiancée, saying: "The corgis took to you straight away… I've spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing."

Meghan curtsied for the Queen

According to reports, Meghan and Harry also enjoyed an "intimate lunch" on Mother's Day with the monarch. It is believed that the royal has been spending extra time with the former actress to help her adjust to life in the royal family ahead of her wedding to Harry in May. The report comes after Meghan attended her first official engagement with the Queen on Monday, to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service.

