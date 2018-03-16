Crown Princess Mette-Marit to undergo surgery after ongoing health problems The royal has previously opened up about suffering from vertigo

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has cancelled her official engagements until Easter as she undergoes a small surgery for ongoing health problems, it has been revealed. The royal court of Norway issued a press release confirming that her future engagements have been cancelled, but didn't say what the surgery was for. The statement read: "Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess has had health problems for some time and will next Monday undergo a minor surgical procedure. This means that the Crown Princess will be off duty until Easter. Therefore, on the advice of her doctor, the planned trip to Leipzig on Saturday will be cancelled.”

Mette-Marit has previously suffered from vertigo

The princess, 44, has previously opened up about her struggle with vertigo. After experiencing dizziness and nausea, Mette-Marit admitted she believed she had begun the menopause. Speaking on the Norwegian radio show P3 back in January, she said: "I turned my head quickly, and it was like the whole world began to move. I began to sweat and felt nauseous – I thought I'd started early menopause." She revealed that it began after she began exercising more, explaining: "I'd been incredibly good at training this fall. We used a program that changed from week to week." She then explained that Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV), which she suffers from, is a condition where specific head movements cause vertigo.

Mette-Marit will undergo a minor procedure

However, it appeared that Mette-Marit had recovered from the illness by Christmas, and spent the festive holiday with her husband Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, and their children, Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre. A sweet photo released by Norway's royal palace showed the family posing together next to a Christmas tree along with King Harald and Queen Sonja.

