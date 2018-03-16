Princess Madeleine of Sweden shares beautiful photo of baby Adrienne Princess Adrienne is just adorable

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has shared a beautiful collage of snaps of her newborn baby girl, Adrienne, to celebrate her turning one week old! Taking to Instagram, the princess simply wrote: "One week old today!" She posted photos of pink balloons and flowers, as well as a picture of little Adrienne's toes, and another of the tot fast asleep while dressed in a pastel pink cardigan. Her followers were quick to comment on the sweet snaps, with one writing: "Thank you Madeleine for sharing your family life! It's very fun to follow you and your family," while another added: "How beautiful! Congrats!"

Princess Madeleine shared a cute collage

The Swedish royal court announced that Madeleine and her husband, Chris O'Neill, had welcomed their third child together in a statement in early March, which revealed that the little princess was born on Friday 9 March at 00:41am, weighing 3.4kg and measuring 50cm long. Speaking about the birth, Chris said: "We are thrilled about the new addition to our family. Leonore and Nicolas are looking very much forward to finally meeting their new little sister." Chris and Madeleine are based in London, but returned to Sweden for the birth of the little princess. They welcomed Adrienne at the Danderyd Hospital in greater Stockholm.

READ: Princess Madeleine of Sweden's adorable baby's name revealed

Madeleine's father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, revealed the baby's unique name and new title in a court meeting, and according to the Swedish publication Svenskdam, Madeleine and Chris settled on the name 'Adrienne' as it is a favourite of Madeleine's mother, Queen Silvia. Adrienne Riddez recently shared an anecdote on her Facebook page in which she revealed that she met the queen at a charity event, and Silvia told her: "Oh, your name is Adrienne, it's such a beautiful name. I was considering it for Madeleine."

Everything you need to know about William and Kate's royal baby