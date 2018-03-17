Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma marry in lavish ceremony in Peru Among the guests were Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie...

Although they officially married in an intimate civil ceremony five months ago in London, Prince Christian of Hanover and his wife Alessandra de Osma celebrated their nuptials all over again on Friday – this time, on a much larger scale! The 32-year-old royal and his beautiful 25-year-old bride held a lavish affair in Alessandra’s native country of Peru, where they first met back in 2005. The “I dos” were said yet again at century-old Basilica San Pedro in Lima.

The happy couple celebrated their nuptials in Lima, Peru

The fashion designer looked stunning in a gown by Spanish designer Jorge Vázquez. The high neck wedding dress featured long lace sleeves and a lengthy train and was complemented with her hair pulled back and a long veil. She topped it with the Hanover Floral Tiara that was previously worn by Princess Caroline of Monaco and her sister-in-law Ekaterina Malyshev. Meanwhile the groom looked dapper in a three-piece suit.

READ MORE: See all the pictures from the wedding in our gallery

Alessandra wore a tiara previously worn by Princess Caroline

A glittering collection of guests turned up for the happy occasion, most surprisingly including Princess Caroline’s estranged husband Prince Ernst August, the head of the House of Hanover. The 64-year-old unexpectedly traveled to Lima, Peru for the couple’s religious ceremony along with Christian's mother Chantal Hochuli. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also in attendance.

The beautiful bride arrives for the lavish ceremony

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie posts never-before-seen engagement picture

Princess Caroline's daughter with Ernst, Princess Alexandra, helped the bride with her long train. Kate Moss also made a fashionable appearance with boyfriend Count Nikolai Von Bismarck. Greek royals Crown Prince Pavlos and his daughter Princess Olympia were spotted arriving on Thursday to the pre-wedding dinner.

Kate Moss attended the ceremony with boyfriend Count Nikolai Von Bismarck

The magical evening comes after the pair were officially wed at the Chelsea and Westminster registry office back in November of 2017. Princess Caroline of Monaco's stepson had some of his royal family on hand including: Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi with his wife Tatiana and Charlotte Casiraghi with boyfriend Dimitri Rassam.

WATCH BELOW: Royal Wedding Countdown - The Plan So Far For Harry And Meghan