Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice step out together for Prince Christian of Hanover's wedding The royal sisters looked beautiful in floral dresses

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were among the royal guests at Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma's wedding on Friday, which was held in Alessandra's native country of Peru. The two royal sisters both chose floral midi dresses for the lavish nuptials, with Beatrice opting for a navy off-the-shoulder style and Eugenie a long-sleeved green floaty frock. Both accessorised with black bags and strappy heels - in fact, Eugenie seemed to take a note from soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle, choosing to wear the same Aquazzura heels that Meghan did to announce her engagement to Prince Harry!

Prince Christian, 32, and his beautiful 25-year-old bride held the luxurious wedding at the century-old Basilica San Pedro in Lima. Although they officially married in an intimate civil ceremony in London in November 2017, the couple decided to celebrate their nuptials in the more traditional way on Friday.

Bride Alessandra looked stunning in a gown by Spanish designer Jorge Vázquez. The high neck wedding dress featured long lace sleeves and a lengthy train and was complemented with her hair pulled back and a long veil. She topped it with the Hanover Floral Tiara that was previously worn by Princess Caroline of Monaco and her sister-in-law Ekaterina Malyshev. Meanwhile the groom looked dapper in a three-piece suit.

90s throwback...wedding planning starts!! A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on Mar 15, 2018 at 1:33am PDT

Princess Eugenie is of course busy planning her own royal wedding, even posting a sweet throwback snap on her Instagram page on Thursday to tell her followers the plans were underway. The photograph showed the young princess and her sister serving as bridesmaids in the nineties, dutifully carrying some floral arrangements. "90s throwback… wedding planning starts!!" the soon-to-be bride wrote along side the image. She will marry fiancé Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

