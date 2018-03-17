Prince William and Kate Middleton brave the cold weather to celebrate St Patrick's Day Duchess Kate dressed for the occasion in Irish green…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge braved freezing conditions to celebrate St Patrick's Day on Saturday by attending a parade of the Irish Guards. Prince William, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, and Kate visited the 1st Battalion at their base in Hounslow, west London. The couple, who are expecting their third child, watched the 350 soldiers arrive at the Parade Square, where Duchess Kate then presented a shamrock to officers and warrant officers. Choosing to dress patriotically, the pregnant royal opted to wear her trusted green coat with fur collar and cuffs, which she also wore during her and William's recent royal visit to Sweden.

Duchess Kate looked beautiful in her tried-and-tested Catherine Walker coat

Adorable Irish wolfhound Domhnall, who the royals have met before, led the procession in his role as mascot. The regiment then continued a march-past, with William taking the salute. The festivities were held in testing conditions, as temperatures plummeted towards zero - but Kate made sure to wrap up in her cosy coat, black tights and gloves, finishing the outfit with a beautiful Gina Foster hat.

Kate and William attended the parade of the Irish Guards

READ MORE: The completely different name Prince William went by at university

William and Kate later escaped the cold by finishing their visit at the guardsman's lunch, where the longest-serving guardsman proposed a toast to the royals and thanked the Duchess for presenting the shamrock. Last year, The Duke of Cambridge happily sipped on a pint of Guinness as a nod to Irish tradition!

Duchess Kate presented the shamrock during the celebration

Duchess Kate has long wowed the crowds at St Patrick's Day events, though she had to miss the celebrations in 2016, the first time since becoming a member of the royal family. As the couple count down the weeks until little Prince George and Princess Charlotte meet their new brother or sister, the Duke and Duchess have recently revealed adorable details about their two children - that Princess Charlotte loves to dance, and Prince George's dream job is to be a policeman! Kate is due to give birth in April.

WATCH BELOW: Say cheese! Our favourite royal selfie moments