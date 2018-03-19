Pregnant Zara Tindall and Mike enjoy night out with Ronan and Storm Keating Ronan and Storm Keating were in royal company on Saturday night!

Zara and Mike Tindall were all smiles as they enjoyed an evening out with their two friends, Ronan and Storm Keating, on Saturday night. Storm shared a snap of the group posing together while wrapped up against the weekend's snow fall, tagging their location as Twickenham, She captioned the fun post: "Thanks for a fab night you two x #EnglandVIreland #Rugby #Dinner #Friends #Laughter #GoodTimes." Zara stood behind her husband with her arms around him, showing off her stunning engagement and wedding rings. Zara and Mike are currently expecting their second child, and the royal showed off her beautiful maternity style in mid-March while attending the Cheltenham Races.

The group posed together

Wearing an assortment of different coats, including a gorgeous Escada wool coat worth £875, Zara seemed to be in good spirits while attending the week-long event, and was spotted cradling her baby bump. The pair announced the happy news that they were expecting a little brother or sister for their daughter, Mia, back in January. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen and Prince Philip had been informed about they were expecting a new great-grandchild, and a statement from the palace read: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news."

Ronan and Mike are good friends

The happy announcement came one year after Zara tragically suffering a miscarriage. A spokesperson confirmed that news at the time, writing: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy." Speaking about their heartbreaking loss, Mike told the Sunday Times: "One thing you do learn is how many other people have to go through the same thing. The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter, who is now three. However down we feel she will come running up in our faces."

