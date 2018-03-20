Princess Elisabeth, future queen of Belgium, to attend school in Wales Queen Mathilde's daughter has been enrolled in a sixth form college

Congratulations to Princess Elisabeth of Belgium! Queen Mathilde and King Philippe's eldest child has been accepted into a sixth form college in south Wales – the UWC Atlantic College. Elisabeth, 16, has passed the entry tests and will begin her studies abroad this summer, with the aim of completing her Internationale Baccalauréat in 2020. The college teaches the rigorous IB system for 16 to 19-year-olds. It was founded in 1962 by German educationalist Kurt Hahn, who also set up Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland, famously attended by Prince Charles.

The UWC focuses on bringing together students from different countries to "promote mutual understanding". The 350 students come from more than 90 countries, the majority of whom are selected through their country's National Committee. Princess Elisabeth would have had to pass the entry tests organised by the Belgian Committee.

Elisabeth will attend the UWC Atlantic College this summer

Famous alumni include King Willem-Alexander and Princess Raiyah bint Al Hussein. The Queen, meanwhile, is a current president of the college alongside Queen Noor of Jordan. Nelson Mandela also served as a president until his death in 2013.

MORE: Why Belgium's royal family are taking action against Burger King

Princess Elisabeth is the eldest child of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe. The future queen has three younger siblings: Prince Gabriel, 14, Prince Emmanuel, 12, and nine-year-old Princess Eleonore. The family live in the Royal Palace of Laeken, the official residence of the King of the Belgians, about three miles north of Brussels.

She is the eldest of four

According to Princess Elisabeth's official biography, the young royal attends a Dutch-speaking school of secondary education in Brussels. She also speaks French and English and is learning German. Elisabeth is "creative and enjoys drawing and reading", plays piano and also takes up ballet. She has a sporty side, and likes cycling, tennis, swimming, skiing and sailing.

MORE: Belgian royals go back to school - see photos