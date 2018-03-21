The Queen gives private lunch to some very special guests – find out who they are The Queen welcomed an unique group of people into her home

The Queen has given a private lunch in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, where she sat down eight unique guests which included Prince William and Kate's former interior designer, Kelly Hoppen, who the couple reportedly hired back in 2014 to redecorate Amner Hall, the CEO of GlaxoSmithKline, Emma Walmsley, the ex Chair of the National Gamekeepers' Association, Lindsay Waddell, and artist John Lowrie Morrison. The 1844 Room is of special significance in the Palace, as it is the room where Her Majesty meets her valued guests, including Angelina Jolie and Barack and Michelle Obama. The special lunch comes shortly after plans for the monarch's birthday celebrations were revealed by the BBC. The network revealed plans to mark the occasion with a trio of celebratory programmes, including a live music extravaganza with stars including Sir Tom Jones, Anne Marie, Craig David and Kylie Minogue all tipped to perform.

A documentary on Her Majesty, The Queen: Her Commonwealth Story, will also air, while the third programme sees Lenny Henry examine the relationship between Britain and the Commonwealth in The Commonwealth Kid. Speaking about the special television event, Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore said: "The Queen's 92nd birthday will be celebrated live on BBC One with a stunning evening of music. BBC One will also explore the story of the Commonwealth through two single films presented by George Alagiah and Lenny Henry." Lewis Carnie, Head of BBC Radio 2, added: "I'm thrilled that Radio 2 will be broadcasting this very special concert live from the Royal Albert Hall to mark Her Majesty’s 92nd birthday. It promises to be a spectacular evening of entertainment destined to bring the whole nation together."

Speaking about the upcoming documentary, BBC Newsreader George Alagiah said: "What we see in this film is the transformation of a young, diffident woman into a confident figure able to command the respect of leaders around the world. We discovered that as Head of the Commonwealth she has far more room to manoeuvre – able to influence world events in a way she cannot at home."

